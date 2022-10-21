Making your home more energy efficient during the winter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With energy costs rising, some may be concerned with heating their homes during the winter months.

There are several ways to make sure your home is being heated efficiently.

First, make sure you’re replacing your furnace filters regularly and bleed your radiators if necessary.

Also, if you have a fireplace, make sure the flue is closed when you’re not using it.

Seal any gaps that may be creating a draft and properly insulate your home.

Will Boye, a spokesperson for Mon Power, says there are other options for struggling customers.

“We offer a variety of payment plans and bill assistance programs, so we encourage anyone who’s having difficulty paying their bills this winter to reach out to us to discuss those payment plans and bill assistance options,” Boye said.

Boye said it’s best to apply online or by phone as soon as possible for assistance.

