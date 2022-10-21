Man sentenced for federal sex offender charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man has been sentenced in West Virginia for a federal sex offender charge.

35-year-old Jason Bell, of Keystone Heights, Florida, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a failure to register charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Bell pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.”

Bell, a person required to register as a sex offender, pleaded guilty to not updating his registration when he lived in Marion County from November 2020 to February 2021, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.