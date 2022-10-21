Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged with first-degree murder after officers said he was connected to a man’s murder in September.

Following an extensive investigation, 33-year-old John Wolfe, of Fairmont, planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Wolfe, a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, learned of a hidden relationship involving his significant other and Silver and monitored it “over a period of time.”

On Sept. 9, Wolfe allegedly had a meeting in Fairmont with “at least five other individuals where a statement indicat[ed] that Henry Silver was discussed.”

Court documents say evidence showed that five of the people at the meeting were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club vests when they arrived.

Later in the evening on Sept. 9, officers said Silver arrived at the apartment of Wolfe’s significant other in Carolina while not knowing Wolfe was there. After a verbal confrontation between them, Silver went to the parking lot.

Silver reportedly returned to the home “at least two other times” and exchanged words with Wolfe. During this time, Wolfe called another member of the motorcycle club. Two members of the motorcycle club showed up at the home, and Wolfe “identifie[d] Silver to them.”

Officers said one of the men who was wearing a ski mask left the apartment and shot Silver before leaving the scene. Wolfe also left the scene before officers arrived.

Wolfe has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $500,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.