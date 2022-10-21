Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown native Huey Mack has released a song that features country music superstar Brad Paisley.

Huey, 30, entered the music scene in 2013 with a number 8 on the Billboard Rap Chart.

Huey attended WVU for two years while developing his passion for music into a fulltime job before dropping out to orchestrate his debut album release.

Huey’s newest song “Dear West Virginia” is part of his album “The Cozy Bar” that was released on Friday. The song features fellow West Virginian Brad Paisley and The WVU Choir.

Bob Tinnell, a film director at the Allegheny Image Factory in Morgantown, produced the music video.

Both Huey and Tennell joined First at 4 on Friday to discuss the song with Brad Paisley and what it was like filming the music video. You can watch the entirety of both interviews below and the music video above.

