Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal


A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton.

Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.

According to the original West Virginia State Police report, six people, including Kincaid and Biggs, were at the home on Beaver Creek Road at the time of the alleged murder. Kincaid told police that Biggs had approached him at the back of the house with a firearm. Kincaid said he then drew his own revolver and fired several shots at Biggs.

Kincaid’s claim of self-defense was ultimately successful. According to his attorneys, Michael Whitt and Kris Faerber, their client was acquitted after just two hours of jury deliberations on Wednesday.

Both attorneys credited their win with successfully being able to make the case for self-defense.

“It was obviously that he was placed in the unenviable position of having to decide to use lethal force to prevent himself from being killed,” said Whitt.

Faerber, who also tried the case, said his client is relieved after the two-year-long legal battle. “The jury tends to see the truth when presented with the evidence.”

The state was represented by special prosecutors out of Greenbrier County, Patrick Via and Ryan Blake.

The case was presided over by Pocahontas County Circuit Judge Robert E. Richardson.

