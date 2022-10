KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post.

He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.

