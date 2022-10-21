Spotlight on Business: Stonewall Coffee

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “We really wanted to do something as a family and so God just opened up the opportunity for us to have a coffeehouse right in downtown Clarksburg”, Kevin Zakariasen Owner.

Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen have been in downtown Clarksburg for 6 years running Stonewall Coffee.

The business idea came from Kevin and Sarah wanting something just for their family.

“We didn’t get into the coffee business for the love of coffee we got into the coffee business for our love to do something as a family and provide something the community would really love”, Kevin Zakariasen Owner.

The coffee shop makes all of their drinks and treats fresh in house and every Thursday and Friday Sarah bakes fresh cinnamon rolls but pecan rolls are only available Friday.

“She loves doing it and she enjoys cooking she enjoys doing it for her family and now she’s able to do it for so many people, so I think it’s something that comes natural for her and she just that’s who she is”, Kevin Zakariasen Owner.

The coffee-shop just opened a second location in Bridgeport, and they say there most popular drink is the Stonewall mocha.

“Stonewall mocha is our number one seller. Its white mocha with caramel swirls and whipped cream on top to make it look pretty and a pastry everyone has their favorite some love the blueberry muffins and some the chocolate but the cinnamon rolls on Thursday and Fridays you have to get here early before they sell out”, Sarah Zakariasen Owner.

“The best drink in North Central WV the Stonewall mocha”, Kevin Zakariasen Owner.

The coffee shop is open from 7:30 am until 5 pm everyday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.