Stella Marie Mundell, 94, went home to be with her Lord and savior and the love of her life who preceded her in death Wateman Mundell on October 18th, 2022. Stella was born December 10th, 1927, in Belington, West Virginia.

Stella is survived by her loving children, Roger Mundell with whom she made her home with in Pleasant Valley, Donald (Rosemary) Mundell of Millersville, Wateman Mundell of Millersville, and Shiela (Scott) Hill of Millersville; her grandchildren who dearly loved her Tricia aka Teresa (Michael) Kyer, Donald (Christy) Mundell, Joyce Hardway, Karen Hardway, Ginger (Paul) Burns, Jimmy Hardway, James Smith, Drew Smith, Allen Mundell, Billy Mundell, Justin Mundell, Amanda Mundell, Christa Greco, and Sherry Kuneffi. Also surviving are 30 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great grandchildren, 4 great-great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Stella is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Irene and Jack Hardway; her daughter-in-law, Louise Mundell, her two grandsons, Bobby Knotts and Sonny Blosser II; her grand-daughter Wanda Knotts; her four brothers, George, Porter Jr., Charles, and Raymond Shahan; her two sisters, Dottie Dorigo and Helen Banberry.

Stella was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking car rides with her family and making lunch for her boys Donnie and Roger throughout the week on their lunch break but was sure she had plenty for her grandkids and anyone stopped by. Anyone who knew her knew her family came first and foremost and was available to them anytime day or night. Stella loved children so much she had a hand in raising several family members.

Stella was a woman of her word, and you knew when she meant business, but she also had and ornery side and was always up to helping with a prank or joke. She will be missed immensely by all who loves her.

The family would like to thank WVU Hospital Home Health staff for their service. Also a very special thank you to her caregiver Veronica McQuain for everything she did and loving our mother/grandmother as her own.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Melinda Suplita, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

