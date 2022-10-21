Sunny, warm weekend, perfect for going outdoors!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek on a warm, nice note and kickstart a trend of warm, sunny conditions, but as for how long this lasts, find out here.

The past few days were chilly, as a low-pressure system in Canada dragged cold air into our region. Today, however, will be much warmer and nicer, as a high-pressure system southeast of us drags warm air from the southwest into our region. As a result, this afternoon will be quiet, with mostly sunny skies and only a few upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-60s, within range for this time of year. Overnight, skies will still be mostly clear, with only a few upper-level clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will be light and coming from the south. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, a few degrees above-average for late-October. So tomorrow will be a good day to go outside. A few clouds may push in from the Atlantic on Sunday, but besides that, the first half of next week will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. So the first half of the week before the Halloween weekend will be nice. Then towards the latter half of the week, a low-pressure system and cold front will push in from out west, bringing in cloudy skies and even a few rain showers into our area, along with cooler temperatures. In short, today, and the next several days will be warm and sunny, and it’s not until the latter half of the week before Halloween that cooler, cloudier conditions make a return.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 66.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 40.

Saturday: Sunny skies, only a few clouds in the afternoon. High: 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High: 74.

