Tucker County football in midst of best season since 2012

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football is in the midst of their best season since 2012. The Mountain Lions remain undefeated at 7-0 heading into week nine.

Tucker County has already doubled their wins from the last three years combined. Head Coach AJ Rapp thinks the team has thee most potential they’ve had in a long time due to their ability to watch and process film. They have a ton of athletic potential from their guys playing both sids of the ball but depth is also a big factor for them.

Their wide receiver core is outstanding and a group of guys who coach says is considered the best they’v ever had stat wise. The season is in the hands of tucker county and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

“Our goal is to be anywhere between 1 and 16. You have a chance then. If you’re anywhere outside of that, you’re sitting at home while everyone else is playing. Us being seventh, we still host one if we stay in that situation, but it’s a fine line. One more bonus point and I think we are fourth. It’s a double edged sword. Do I think we are better than seventh, I hope I do think that it’s working out, it’s a good system, but as long as we are in that 16 we still have a chance and that is all that we can ask for,” said Rapp.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.