Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jenny are her two children: Jackie Lou Duncan of Charleston, and Jennifer “Patch” Thompson of Weston; four grandchildren: Matthew Duncan, Hunter Bancroft, Amaya Mayo, and BrayLee Mayo; one great-grandchild, Brielle Duncan; four siblings: Debbie Ellis and husband, Ed, of Jane Lew, Andy Stutler of Ohio, Tom Stutler of Jane Lew, and Wanda Lewis of Weston; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.

Jenny attended Lewis County High School and was Methodist by faith. She was previously a shift leader at Hardee’s in Weston for over thirty years and worked in housekeeping at Stonewall Jackson Hospital for over ten years. Jenny enjoyed spending her time cooking, reading romance novels, and sitting outside by the fire. She had a love for dogs of every breed. Most of all Jenny loved her daughters and grandchildren, they were the center of her world. Her kind and loving nature will forever be missed by all who loved and cared for her.

During their time of sadness, Jenny’s family finds comfort knowing her legacy will live on as Jenny was an organ donor. The generosity of Jenny will live on in the memory of those she has saved.

Jenny’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

