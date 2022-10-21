It is with great sadness, the family of Wilda “Wink” Marie Stout Vargo of Marshallville, OH announces her passing into the hands of our Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Akron City Hospital, Akron, OH. She was 88 years old.

Born to Warder Lee Stout, Sr. and Eliza Ann Davis Stout in Sutton, Wink and her family moved from Sutton to Webster County as a young child. She attended Kovan School on Fairview. Wink grew up in the Great Depression and spoke frequently of not having much as a child and teenager. She went through cold winters with just a sweater to wear to school, having her two sisters block the wind as they walked. Frequently, the family would have only the unsweetened blackberries for supper the family had picked and canned during the previous summer months. Her father was a coal miner when there was work for him and her parents raised 13 children, including Wink.

She moved to Medina, OH as a teenager where she gained employment at Madison’s Pickle Plant and worked many years as a pickle packer. Wink was always a conscientious employee and took pride in her work ethic. She also worked for National Solvent where she met and later married her second husband, Michael Vargo.

Wink had many interests and activities she enjoyed. She enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions. She loved to have a garden and then can or freeze what she raised. She loved to cook and bake. Wink never tired of sharing with others original, new and heirloom recipes handed down from her mother and grandmother. Her many interests included the love of flowers…pink roses being one of her favorites. She would grow different types of house plants and flowers outside to decorate her yard. Wink always appreciated God’s beauty in nature and bird watched daily. She was interested in the Stout family genealogy and worked with a close cousin on some projects. Wink was baptized in WV and was a born-again Christian. Wink read the Bible cover to cover and tried to encourage others to do right and live in ways God would approve.

Wink is survived by her husband of 17 years, Michael Vargo and family of Marshallville, OH and beloved sister Wanda Stout Miller of Lodi, OH. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and life-long friends and neighbors that will miss her generous and thoughtful ways.

Wink will be reunited with the following loved ones that preceded her in death: Parents Warder and Eliza Stout; siblings, infant sister Mary Stout, Ida Pauline Stout Knight, Cecil Edward Stout, Jacob Livingston Stout, William J. Stout, Floyd Carl Stout, James Stanley Stout, Henry Howard Stout, Warder Lee Stout Jr., Shirley Sue Stout Cogar, and Frances Jean Stout Lambert.

A visitation is planned at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM. Final interment will be at the Stout Family Cemetery, Webster Springs.

