Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation.

27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Officials said she worked with another to run an apartment in Star City for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine from April to June 2020.

Snowden was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 in connection to the drug ring. Out of the 25 people arrested, seven were from Morgantown alone with a total over 10 from West Virginia and many from our region.

Snowden faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000, Ihlenfeld said.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda E. Wesley and Sarah E. Wagner are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office; the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

