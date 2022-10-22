5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football.

5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup.

Casey Kay chats with Philip Barbour head coach Nick Mayle about this season, facing Lewis County and more.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.