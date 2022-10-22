5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour

By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football.

5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup.

Casey Kay chats with Philip Barbour head coach Nick Mayle about this season, facing Lewis County and more.

