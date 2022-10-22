5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights

Recaps from week 9 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Princeton - Bridgeport

Lewis County - Philip Barbour

John Marshall - Morgantown

Gilmer County - Tucker County

Grafton - Buckhannon-Upshur

Lincoln - Liberty

Preston - University

Ritchie County - Wirt County

Point Pleasant - Robert C. Byrd

St. Mary’s - South Harrison

Doddridge County - Roane County

Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
JT Daniels continues to be instrumental for the Mountaineers
Tucker County in midst of standout season
Class AA Region I XC Championships
