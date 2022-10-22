John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19,2022.

Born in Clarksburg on August 2,1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo, two daughters: Elizabeth Jude Wright and husband TJ; and Anna Lee Scalise and husband Trey; five grandchildren: Angelina Marie Wright, Colton Levi Wright, Vincent Christopher Scalise, Lucia Marie Scalise, and Giovanna Grace Scalise. He is also survived by three sisters: Janie Kitzmiller (David) of Texas; Ann Colombo Bellotte of West Virginia; Regina Eifert (William) of Texas, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Chris was a 1973 graduate of Notre Dame HS, and earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education, as well as an M.A. in Reading from West Virginia University. He was a dedicated educator in the Harrison County School System for thirty-eight years at both Shinnston Middle School and Nutter Fort Intermediate.

He was also a very loyal and beloved coach for over thirty-five years in Harrison County Schools including Shinnston Middle School, Notre Dame High School, Liberty High School, and most recently at Bridgeport High School with seven consecutive baseball state championships. His love of the games led him to volunteer with his Grandson’s youth football travel team. He was an avid WVU fan and loved attending games with his cousin and best friend, Frankie Marino.

Beyond all of his life accomplishments, Chris held his faith and family above all. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish. His children and grandchildren were the core of his very being. He lived and breathed for them and made sure they knew they were loved, valued, and taken care of throughout his life. They filled him with love as well. He will be missed and forever loved.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A prayer Vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

