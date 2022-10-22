Man, dog die after car crashes into pond

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County.

Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground.

For those who spend their weekends at the campground like Gary Sawyers, never did he expect someone would crash and lose their life in the pond.

“It was an actual shock to hear that somebody went in like that,” he said. The community, you know, we hate to hear that for him and for his family.”

The man who died was 49 year old Scott Burdette of Walker, West Virginia. Troopers say a small dog was also in the vehicle and died.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and hit a large rock and went airborne, landing in the pond.

“That’s a young life lost and I’m sure the family is, you know, saddened by the word that they got yesterday,” Sawyers said. “We’re praying for his family.”

A dive team was called from Cabell County to recover the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

