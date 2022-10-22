Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band.

Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game.

Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts didn’t know at the time. How much he’d be involved with the band over the next few decades.

“I ended up becoming a music teacher. I was going to be an engineer, but I got a scholarship at WVU,” he said.

After his time in the Army, he came back to Morgantown High School as the Assistant Band Director. Then eventually took over as the head Band Director for several years.

“These young people go through and work hard to be in the band. Then they have their experiences make them want to come back because of the special times they had. I had special times when I was in the band too,” Roberts added.

He explained that the band would perform after the game instead of during halftime due to Homecoming activities.

“They’re going to form a formation of 100 for 100 years of band at Morgantown High. Then we are going to go out and fill in the circles and participate in the playing the Morgantown High music,” Roberts said.

Throughout the night, there were opportunities for current students and alumni to come together, with a reception held during the game as well.

