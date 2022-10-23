Honor Flight takes local veterans to tour Washington, D.C.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents welcomed home heroes Saturday night at North Central West Virginia Airport.

The veterans received a warm welcome home as they returned from Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight is a national program that allows veterans to see memorials across Washington, D.C.

The flight is free, and they even feed the veterans.

The Honor Flight left around 5 a.m. Saturday with more than 100 veterans.

Thus us the first Honor Flight since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Only 1% of people serve in the military, and only 1 in 5 serve to retirement,” retired Sergeant David Tucker said. “There’s a comradery among veterans. Every Veteran is your brother or sister. I served in Desert Storm, and I remember the wonderful love and support, the welcome home I got when I came home.”

The first Honor Flight in West Virginia was held in 2014.

Many of the veterans on the flight served in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

All of the veterans that went on the flight are from our area.

“If you remember that verse in Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A,” it goes “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free, and I won’t forget those who died who gave that right to me,” Tucker said. “This is going to be a great evening, and I just hope all these wonderful people have a great time. Let’s give them the love and support they deserve.”

The Honor Flight will look to return next year.

