Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers took to the road this week to take on Texas Tech. Prior to Kickoff, 5 Sports Tyler Kennett and Ally Osborne previewed the matchup and recapped the win against Baylor.
Intro - Baylor Recap and Texas Tech breakdown
WVU breakdown, Texas Tech history, and full preview of matchup
Wolfman’s Take on the Mountaineers
Big 12 standings, Outro
