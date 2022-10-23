Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech

Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 2
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers took to the road this week to take on Texas Tech. Prior to Kickoff, 5 Sports Tyler Kennett and Ally Osborne previewed the matchup and recapped the win against Baylor.

Intro - Baylor Recap and Texas Tech breakdown

WVU breakdown, Texas Tech history, and full preview of matchup

Wolfman’s Take on the Mountaineers

Big 12 standings, Outro

