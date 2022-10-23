Person injured after farm tractor flips

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air bags to slowly lift and remove the tractor off the person, officials said.

According to officials, the person injured was flown to a medical hospital.

They have not released the person’s name or their injuries.

