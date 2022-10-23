Philip Barbour, Fairmont Senior, Grafton win sectional soccer championships

Fairmont Senior sweeps Region 1 Section 2
Philip Barbour Soccer Sectional Champions
Philip Barbour Soccer Sectional Champions(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Lincoln Cougars in the Region 2 Section 1 finals of AA/A girl’s soccer. The match was a back and forth battle between both the Colts and the Cougars. The first goal would not come until overtime when Braylyn Sparks would punch through the goal to take the contest 1-0 in overtime. It was the fourth sectional championship for the Colts in a row.

In the boy’s side of Region 2 Section 1, the Grafton Bearcats battled with the Robert C Byrd Flying Eagles. The game concluded in a 0-0 draw after 2 overtime periods, forcing the game to penalty kicks. Grafton ultimately won the contest 6-5 in penalty kicks, winning one of the most exciting games of the year.

For Region 1 Section 2 boy’s, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the Frankfort Falcons 2-0. Both goals came within the final 20 minutes of the match for the Polar Bears as the team advances to the regional finals.

In Region 1 Section 2 girl’s soccer, East Fairmont took on Fairmont Senior in a rivalry game that would also decide the sectional champion. The game would equalize at 1-1 heading into the first overtime period, which went scoreless. In the second overtime period, Fairmont Senior scored, winning the match and taking the section for both boy’s and girl’s soccer.

