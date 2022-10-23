Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First at 4 Forum: Huey Mack and Bob Tennell
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
John Wolfe
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Halloween inflatables display.
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal

Latest News

Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 2
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 2
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 4
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 4
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 3
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 3
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 1
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech 1