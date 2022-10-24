Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”

Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old child on Anmoore Rd. near the I-79 northbound on-ramp who was “about to cross the road,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they took custody of the child. Shortly after taking the child home, 31-year-old Jose Benitez Chacon arrived at the home.

Benitez Chacon reportedly told deputies he left the child at the home “while he went to Morgantown to drink alcohol for a few hours.” A preliminary breath test showed a BAC of .206, according to deputies.

Benitez Chacon has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

