Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.(carlosrojas20 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy.

The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that includes suburbs of Washington. The plant is expected to reach full capacity by early next year.

The project includes a 97,000-square-foot main building and 450,000 square feet offsite at a warehouse.

The facility will produce Fresh Step and Scoop Away litter.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and staff for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined company officials for Friday’s opening ceremony.

Clorox now has three facilities in West Virginia, including Kingsford brand charcoal plants in Mineral and Tucker counties.

