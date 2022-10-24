Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case.

In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm.

Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before the fire and that it is a homicide. And the remains of petty being mishandled and the funeral for petty receiving another person’s remains.

The group looking into the case is a volunteer cold case investigation team from American Military University. The team says it came across the Judy Petty case from submissions to AMU from multiple sources.

The group says that the goal is to help with this investigation, and it is doing this through research, forensic work and speaking with law enforcement. As officials with the group say they have met with the wood county sheriff’s department.

The group is in talks with the family now and both sides are hoping to see any sign of a breakthrough they believe could still be in this case.

“I think it’s going to help a lot. From what I’ve seen so far and heard from them, I think it will help a lot,” says Judy Petty’s mother, Joan.

The forensics team says it has already looked at the route petty took before her passing in the house fire over 14 years ago.

“We’ve walked from her grandma’s house to the library and back. We went out to the farm yesterday,” says cold case team investigator, Melissa Sandberg. “We were in the cellar where her remains were found because it’s so crucial to see everything for yourself and be able to talk to people who remember. And there’s nothing that takes a better outcome than actually being there where it happened and get some insights.”

The group says it will be meeting with an arsonist expert next and that it has a podcast and Facebook group up about the Judy Petty cold case called “Safe Haven.”

If you have any information on the Judy Petty case, you can dial the tip line at the bottom of your screen 224-225-5208.

