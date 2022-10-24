Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do.

This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating.

If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.

Jefferson Elementary Assistant Principal Rick Dobson explained that it’s all about teaching kids about the importance of being drug-free. He said the educational activities teach kids about how drugs can impact your life.

Plus even the fun spirit days have a purpose.

“We want to relate fun with doing the right thing so that’s kind of like why we’re doing the costume thing. It’s to relate that fun with doing the right things. You know, you can still have fun and not use drugs or alcohol,” he said.

Teaching the importance of kindness is a part of the message Jefferson Elementary integrates into red ribbon week, according to Dobson.

