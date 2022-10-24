Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday.

Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old black male from Detroit dead.

The man’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Officers said they are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said it “appears to have been a targeted incident.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Frost of the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-2217 ext. 442.

