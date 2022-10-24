Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on two teens, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they spoke with the teens, ages 13 and 15, who alleged that 33-year-old James Seyed-Ashraf had assaulted them.

One teen reportedly said Seyed-Ashraf “had pushed him, slammed his head off the ground and choked him to the point of unconsciousness” and “struck him multiple times on the right side” while he was unconscious on Friday.

Officers said the teen’s injuries were photographed, and Seyed-Ashraf later “admitted to these allegations.”

Seyed-Ashraf has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

