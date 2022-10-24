National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,
It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs while also educating people about the potential for abuse of medications.
Officials say National Drug Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.
Safe disposal of these unused medications is essential to save lives and protect the environment. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold, and unused drugs that are flushed can contaminate the water supply.
In West Virginia, nearly 6,000 pounds of medications were collected at sites located across the state during April’s Take Back Day. In total, 5,914.6 pounds of medications was collected in the state and more than 720,000 pounds was collected across the country.
The following are sites in our area that are currently registered:
- Braxton
- Braxton County Court House (In front) at 300 Main Street, Sutton
- Doddridge
- Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office at 1117 WV RT 18N, West Union
- Town of West Union at 178 Court Street, West Union
- Harrison
- WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment at 2350 Murphys Run Road, Bridgeport
- Walgreens at 505 Rosebud Avenue, Clarksburg
- Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center at 550 Emily Drive, Clarksburg
- Clarksburg Police Department at 222 West Main Street, Clarksburg
- Lewis
- Weston Police Department at 102 W 2nd Street, Weston
- WV State Police Weston Detachment at 86 Glady Ford Road, Weston
- Robert L Bland Middle School at 358 Court Ave, Weston
- Marion
- Fairmont Police Department 500 Quincy Street, Fairmont
- Mannington Pharmacy 720 E Main St, Mannington
- Monongalia
- Kroger at 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown
- Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 116 Walnut Street, Morgantown
- Mon General Hospital at 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown
- Pierpont Landing Pharmacy at 7000 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown
- The Village at Heritage Point at 1 Heritage Point Road, Morgantown
- Sam’s Club at 5045 University Town Centre Drive
- WV State Police Morgantown Detachment at 3453 Monongahela Blvd, Morgantown
