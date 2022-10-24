National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,

It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs while also educating people about the potential for abuse of medications.

Officials say National Drug Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.

Safe disposal of these unused medications is essential to save lives and protect the environment. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold, and unused drugs that are flushed can contaminate the water supply.

In West Virginia, nearly 6,000 pounds of medications were collected at sites located across the state during April’s Take Back Day. In total, 5,914.6 pounds of medications was collected in the state and more than 720,000 pounds was collected across the country.

The following are sites in our area that are currently registered:

Braxton Braxton County Court House (In front) at 300 Main Street, Sutton

Doddridge Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office at 1117 WV RT 18N, West Union Town of West Union at 178 Court Street, West Union

Harrison WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment at 2350 Murphys Run Road, Bridgeport Walgreens at 505 Rosebud Avenue, Clarksburg Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center at 550 Emily Drive, Clarksburg Clarksburg Police Department at 222 West Main Street, Clarksburg

Lewis Weston Police Department at 102 W 2nd Street, Weston WV State Police Weston Detachment at 86 Glady Ford Road, Weston Robert L Bland Middle School at 358 Court Ave, Weston

Marion Fairmont Police Department 500 Quincy Street, Fairmont Mannington Pharmacy 720 E Main St, Mannington

Monongalia Kroger at 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 116 Walnut Street, Morgantown Mon General Hospital at 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown Pierpont Landing Pharmacy at 7000 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown The Village at Heritage Point at 1 Heritage Point Road, Morgantown Sam’s Club at 5045 University Town Centre Drive WV State Police Morgantown Detachment at 3453 Monongahela Blvd, Morgantown



