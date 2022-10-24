New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont.

Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more.

It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a place to find a new hobby.

Manager Ozzy Addams says everyone is enjoying it so far.

“Everybody has loved it. They’ve been coming down having a blast. Kids are having a good time. Adults alike as well. Everybody is just coming in. Some people my age it’s bringing back memories. ‘Oh my, Pacman and Space Invaders.’ New kids who haven’t seen some of these games it’s a whole new experience for them. They are eating it up and loving it.”

The arcade also hosts birthday parties or any other type of get togethers.

This is one of the few arcades around where no drinking or smoking is allowed.

Addams says it just gives people in the area something to do.

“This is a place where kids can feel comfortable. Come, hang out, socialize and meet new friends. I know back in the day that’s how we made friends was going to an arcade. ‘Hey, you want to play a game?’ That’s how we made friends. It’s bringing stuff back like that.”

The arcade is located at 315 Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.