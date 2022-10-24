Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated from A.W.C. in Salem, OH, where he became an ordained minister. He retired from Barbarton Steel, Inc. and was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard in Akron, OH. In addition to her parents, Raymond is preceded in death by two sons, Daniel L. and David W. Jones. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Goch Jones; his mother-in-law, Norma Goch; a son, Steven and Crystal Jones; grandchildren, Madie, Abigayle, Makala, Ethan and Jeremiah Jones, Zach and Casse Jones, Alysha and Daniel Jones, Jr, Ashton and Abby Brown, and David Jones, Jr.; great grandchildren, Alexandria Jones and Ezekiel Jones; siblings, Jennifer Jones of Hepzibah, David and Regina Jones of Worthington, WV, Bill and Tammy Jones of Princeton, Terri and Bob Layman of Bellview, and Jon and Cherry Jones of Tunnelton; maternal aunt, Nancy Haldeman; paternal aunts, Betty Jones and Nola Palamino; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Blowers officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

