Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage. Also left to cherish Ron’s memory are three children, Drew Thomas Davies and wife, Carrie, of Ft. Leavenworth, KS, Kristin Elaine James and husband, Stuart, of Carlisle, PA, and Bryn Jones Davies of Austin, TX, two stepchildren, Brian Michael Mullennex and wife, Nichole, of Whitmer, and Rachel Mullennex Cortell of Austin, TX, one sister, Verna J. Davies of Ruidoso, NM, and eight grandchildren. Ron was an alumnus of Davis and Elkins College, CW Post College and West Virginia University and received master’s degrees in Russian history and in Education Administration. He was an educator having worked at Elkins Middle School and as principal at Harman High School. He retired as a remote learning educator from The Learning Springs. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, golfing, and going to the beach. He also enjoyed visiting the Veranda in Long Boat Key, FL. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, had served on the board for Habitat for Humanity, had served as an elder and clerk of session for New Hope Presbyterian Church, and was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Ron’s request for cremation was honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Harman VFW on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4pm until 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org/wv/buckhannon/buckhannon-river-hfh. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.