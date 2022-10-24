School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week.

Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“Homecoming is an opportunity to bring alumni back to Morgantown and let them experience campus in a meaningful way and to create new moments and memories that will last a lifetime,” Kevin Berry, vice president for alumni relations, said. “We are really excited to continue to add to the Homecoming experience for all those who love WVU.”

Attendees will reunite with a combination of in-person and virtual events through the week and kick off the weekend with the annual Homecoming Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 on High Street featuring the recipients of the WVU Alumni Association Homecoming and Alumni Service awards.

The University will also name two students “Homecoming Royalty” during a halftime ceremony at the football game.

Homecoming Court candidates include the following:

Raeanne Beckner, a senior dual journalism and multidisciplinary studies major from Bridgeport

Lillian Bischof, a senior dual chemical engineering and finance major from Wheeling

Sohan Daniel, a senior sport and exercise psychology major from Chantilly, Virginia

Morgan Griffith, a graduate student in human resource management from Avon, Connecticut

Amaya Jernigan, a senior biology major minoring in addiction studies from Waldorf, Maryland

Paige McElroy, a senior advertising and public relations major from Miamisburg, Ohio

Lauren Moore, a graduate student in business data analytics from West Milford

Rylan Nemesh, a senior mining engineering major from Allentown, Pennsylvania

Olivia Steeley, a senior nursing major from Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Raafay Uqaily, a senior biomedical engineering major from Morgantown

Candidates for West Virginia University’s 2022 Homecoming Royalty Court have been selected and are now vying for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Starting from the back left, they are: Rylan Nemesh, Raeanne Beckner, Morgan Griffith, Lillian Bischof, Sohan Daniel. Starting from front row left: Amaya Jernigan, Lauren Moore, Paige McElroy, Olivia Steeley. Not pictured: Raafay Uqaily. (WVU Photo)

Students can vote for Homecoming Royalty here from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 20 former mascots are returning to campus for the Mountaineer Mascot Reunion, a three-day celebration that has taken place every five years since 1992.

The former Mountaineers will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Nutting Gallery of the Erickson Alumni Center and, at 7 p.m., they will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Anjelica Trinone, also at the Erickson Alumni Center.

Other key events include the following:

The “Alumni Association Truck Pop-Up Events” are being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Downtown, Tuesday at Health Sciences and Wednesday at Evansdale.

“WVU Student Life: Then & Now,” a virtual conversation with Dean of Students Corey Farris, starts at 3 p.m. Monday.

“The WVU Campus: Past, Present & Future,” a virtual conversation focused on the evolution of Morgantown with Ted Svehlik, associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services, takes place at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Mountaineer Friday” offers food, games, music and a chance to meet some the Mountaineer coaches beginning at 11 a.m. Friday outside the Downtown bookstore.

Alumni, friends and family are invited to stop by Woodburn Circle for homecoming photos from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday.

Click here to visit the 2022 Homecoming website for the full schedule of events.

