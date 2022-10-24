Two-time breast cancer survivor credits positive outlook

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’ve had different cancers, but breast cancer is a tough one,” says two-time breast cancer survivor, Lorain “Rain” Fought. “The chemicals they use are tougher, I think. But you just got to stay positive. And that’s what I did. I’m a fighter. I will stay positive and fight my way through it.”

Lorain Fought – who goes by “Rain” – found out she had breast cancer for the first time during a routine mammogram back in 2005.

That was her first battle with cancer in her life, but not her last.

This is the fifth time fought has been in a battle with cancer and the second with breast cancer.

She says that the experience battling cancer has made her more grateful and focus on the positives in her life.

“We are blessed every morning when we get out of bed,” says Fought. “Be thankful, be grateful. At night I thank God for my bed, my pillow, my blanket. Because we take so much for granted.”

Rain says she continues her favorite activities even when doing treatment.

Such as wildlife photography, fishing and making jewelry.

She even learned to line dance during her second bout with breast cancer.

And now as she goes through her fifth battle with cancer – this time to her lungs – she continues her positive outlook.

“Just stay positive. Stay strong. Don’t let the negative thoughts come in,” says Fought. “When I was first told that I had cancer for the fifth time I sit, and I stared at a plaque on the wall that had a saying on it. And I just stared at it and stared at it, until finally I was like, ‘Okay, we can do this. We can do this again.’”

