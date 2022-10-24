Warm, sunny start to the week!

Last workweek of October starts with warm, sunny conditions!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting off the workweek with sunny, warmer-than-average conditions, but as for how long this lasts, find out in the video above!

The past few days have been warm and sunny, as a high-pressure system out east has brought warm air into West Virginia. The same area of high-pressure will stick around today, resulting in more warm, stable conditions. So this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, about ten degrees above-average for late-October. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light winds and temperatures in the low-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, thanks to upper-level clouds pushing ahead of a low-pressure system in the Central US. We will stay dry, however, and winds will be light, with temperatures reaching the 70s. Then on Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will push in and bring rain showers into our region. The rain showers last into the afternoon hours, but the system leaves and takes the rain with it overnight into Thursday morning. Thereafter, a high-pressure system north of our region will keep skies clear and temperatures on the mild side, with highs in the low-60s for the rest of the workweek, into Halloween weekend. On the bright side, skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the rest of the week as well. In short, barring rain showers on Wednesday and cooling temperatures later this week, the next several days will be perfect for going outside.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, with a few clouds during the afternoon and evening. High: 77.

Wednesday: Rain showers in the morning and afternoon, drying out in the evening. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High: 61.

