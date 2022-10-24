West Virginia test scores plummet to historic lows on national assessment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s test scores among fourth and eighth graders on a national assessment plummeted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, test scores for reading and math were down across the nation among fourth and eighth graders, including historic lows for West Virginia.

The assessment is administered across the nation to hundreds of thousands of students and scored on a scale of 0 to 500.

For mathematics, fourth graders in West Virginia had an average score of 226. This is lower than the average score of 235 for students in the nation. It is the lowest average score in West Virginia since 2000. 67% of students in West Virginia scored at or above basic, and 23% scored at or above proficient.

For reading, fourth graders had an average score of 205, also lower than the average score of 216 for students across the nation. It is the lowest score ever recorded for fourth graders in West Virginia. 52% of students in West Virginia scored at or above basic, and 22% scored at or above proficient.

Eighth graders in West Virginia had an average score of 260 in mathematics, again lower than the national average of 272. It is the lowest average score West Virginia has achieved since 1992. 48% of students in West Virginia scored at or above basic, and just 15% scored at or above proficient.

For reading, eighth graders had an average score of 249. This is lower than the national average of 259. It is also the lowest score ever recorded for eighth graders in West Virginia. 60% of students in West Virginia scored at or above basic, and 22% scored at or above proficient.

Officials said there were no improvements in mathematics in any state since the assessment was last given in 2019.

The NAEP concluded the higher performance on the standardized test subjects was tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning, including the following:

Access to a desktop computer, laptop, or tablet all the time

A quiet place to work at least some of the time

Their teacher available to help with schoolwork at least once or twice a week

For eighth-graders, real-time video lessons with their teacher every day or almost every day

