Weston begins search for new police chief

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief.

Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer.

Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas retired last week.

“He’s going to be greatly missed, he was a great guy to work for and I’ve got some shoes to fill,” said Posey.

Posey says he learned a lot from Chief Thomas and was eager to start his first day as interim chief.

Posey says he went straight work this morning looking to recruit more officers.

“Starting off, obviously we gotta get settled in and like most departments we’re short on manpower -- we’re gonna try to get some man power in here,” said Posey. “I started working on that first thing this morning.”

Posey says once the application for a permanent chief opens up he’ll be applying for the position himself.

Weston’s City Manager Nate Stansberry says the city typically look to hire from within the small six person department, but with critical officer shortages around the state, Stansberry says they’re looking for all of the help they can get.

“Whenever you have an opening its like a 5 alarm fire around here -- you’re trying to figure out how we can get that coverage, how can we identify that person,” said Stansberry. “Officers don’t grow on trees, we gotta send them to the academy -- things of that nature -- so its something you’ve got to be constantly thinking about.”

Stansberry says now Thomas will be working for the state investigating motor vehicle accidents.

