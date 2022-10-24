WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month.

The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate.

“The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

People looking for jobs can apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers at the event.

Applicants and employers are both required to register for the fair.

For more information, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First at 4 Forum: Huey Mack and Bob Tennell
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department...
Person injured after farm tractor flips
John Wolfe
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

Latest News

A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy
Single A Spotlight - Tucker County Mountain Lions Football
Single A Spotlight - Tucker County Mountain Lions Football
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2022