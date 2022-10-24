WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

