2022 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in north-central West Virginia for 2022.
- Harrison County
- Clarksburg: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Bridgeport: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Stonewood: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Marion County
- Fairmont: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- White Hall: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Grant Town: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Lewis County
- Weston: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Jane Lew: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Upshur County
- Buckhannon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Randolph County
- Elkins: Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
- Tucker County
- Canaan Valley Trunk or Treat: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
- Barbour County
- Philippi: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Doddridge County
- West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Taylor County
- Countywide: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Monongalia County
- Morgantown: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
- Countywide: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Preston County
- Kingwood: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Countywide: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Additional trick-or-treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.
Have a trick or treat event for us to add? Email us at news@wdtv.com.
