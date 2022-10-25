Bridge over the West Fork River closed for repairs

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bridge in Marion County that crosses over the West Fork River is closed for repairs.

The Hutchinson Truss Bridge on Marion County Route 90/3, Hutchison Road, 0.03 miles east of US 19 is temporarily closed for repairs, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said the bridge’s reopening date is currently unknown.

Only pedestrian traffic will be able to cross the bridge while work is being done on it.

The recommended detour routes are Marion County Route 90 and US 19.

Drivers are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

