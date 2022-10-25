Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont is considered a city of champions. Over the weekend, Fairmont Senior soccer proved that name to be true, winning both the boys and girls sectional championships. For the Polar Bear boys, the game was scoreless heading into the final 20 minutes. That’s when senior defender Nate Flower took over.

“I’m mainly looking for people on the back side to get a header in or get a touch,” said Flower. “I just hit it and it went to exactly the right spot. No one got a touch, it went right in.”

Flower hit a beautiful ball off of a free kick from around midfield that looked to be another missed opportunity, but the ball fell in the perfect place. It went bouncing off of the side of the pole, crossing the plane. The goal led to an explosion offensively. The team was able to secure the win 2-0 following another goal shortly after. It was a close one, but Flower is made for those types of games

“I love these close games,” said Flower. “A lot more fun. More competitive. Just to have competition and push the limits.”

With the win, Fairmont Senior advances to the regional championship where they will have a shot at returning to the state tournament, something that has become expected of the Polar Bears.

“We have the nickname ‘Title Town’ now,” said Flower. “Especially with our football team, cross country, soccer, everything. We expect to win. That’s the school’s reputation and a tradition we like to uphold.”

The team has won 15 or more games in the regular season each year that this senior group has been the core, so it’s no surprise that camaraderie is the one thing that Flowers points to when it comes to having ample amounts of success.

“I’ve played with most of these guys all of my life. Since I was eight years old playing rec soccer,” said Flower. “It’s something that has been a long time in the making.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.