Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County.

Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire has impacted about two acres of land, so far. It is unclear when crews will extinguish the blaze.

Responding agencies include Reynoldsville, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments and West Virginia Forestry.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
Jose Benitez Chacon
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
First at 4 Forum: Huey Mack and Bob Tennell
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center
Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department
Queen of Clean: Hand Washable Garments
Queen of Clean: Hand Washable Garments
Jordan Bodkins
Philippi man charged for sexually assaulting underage teen
Man pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation