Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County.

Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire has impacted about two acres of land, so far. It is unclear when crews will extinguish the blaze.

Responding agencies include Reynoldsville, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments and West Virginia Forestry.

