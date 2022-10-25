Exhibit on Chuck Yeager opens at West Virginia airport

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new exhibit on Chuck Yeager coinciding with the 75th anniversary of his breaking the sound barrier has been opened at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Officials from the airport participated in the opening Monday, along with staff from Marshall University, where Yeager donated artifacts in 1986.

“Gen. Yeager’s influence on our airport and on the aviation community at large is undeniable,” airport Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri said in a news release.

The exhibit is located in the airport’s observation area.

Lori Thompson, Marshall’s head of special collections, said that among the materials in the display are a framed copy of “Bell XS-1 Makes Supersonic Flight,” from Aviation Week, December 22, 1947; a plaque presented for years of dedicated service from the U.S. Air Force; a sculpture on a wooden base commemorating the 50th anniversary of breaking the sound barrier in 1997; and a plaque presented by the Charleston Gazette-Mail for “West Virginian of the Year.”

David Pittenger, a Marshall professor who also works with the flight school, said the long-term goal is to have a rotation of shows about Yeager that draw from the university’s archives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
Jose Benitez Chacon
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
First at 4 Forum: Huey Mack and Bob Tennell
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Members of the Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble performing at their spring...
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State
Person in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
Bridge over the West Fork River closed for repairs