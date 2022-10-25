Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet.

Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance.

Toys are given to children to help create a better emergency experience. In some cases, these patients have gone through a physical or emotional trauma, and the gift of a toy helps build trust with medical staff and helps them through the visit.

“These kids are often sick, scared, or in pain, and the simple gift of a toy, book, or game helps to brighten their day,” Cari Morgan, Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, said. “We hope this toy drive will help us restock on these gifts that make such a huge impact for our patients.”

The Emergency Department at Fairmont Medical Center always welcomes toy donations, regardless of whether a toy drive is occurring.

Anyone interested in hosting a toy drive to support Fairmont Medical Center can contact Cari Morgan.

