Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet.

Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance.

Toys are given to children to help create a better emergency experience. In some cases, these patients have gone through a physical or emotional trauma, and the gift of a toy helps build trust with medical staff and helps them through the visit.

“These kids are often sick, scared, or in pain, and the simple gift of a toy, book, or game helps to brighten their day,” Cari Morgan, Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, said. “We hope this toy drive will help us restock on these gifts that make such a huge impact for our patients.”

The Emergency Department at Fairmont Medical Center always welcomes toy donations, regardless of whether a toy drive is occurring.

Anyone interested in hosting a toy drive to support Fairmont Medical Center can contact Cari Morgan.

