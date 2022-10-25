Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation.

Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small percussion groups, and full percussion ensemble.

“We wanted to do a fall concert because it gives us an opportunity to perform and something to work toward during the semester. I also thought it would be good for the growth of the players and allow us to focus solely on classical and world percussion,” said ensemble director Garrett Hacker. “I think those who come out will see and hear a lot of exciting things that they haven’t experienced before.”

The Percussion Ensemble includes all of the students who participated in the spring concert in addition to four new members.

“Finding rehearsal time in the fall has been a challenge since all of the ensemble members are also in marching band. So, we have put in a lot of work on our Thursday night rehearsals and personal practice time to get everything together. Everyone in the ensemble has put in a lot of time, work, and effort over the past couple of months, and it has definitely shown,” Hacker said.

