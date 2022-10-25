FBI Director visits FBI Center in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Clarksburg had a special visitor today. It was the FBI Director himself.

FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI Criminal Justice Information services in Clarksburg Tuesday.

Wray addressed the top threats facing West Virginia and how the agency is working to keep people safe.

Wray says the biggest issue facing the state is the opioid problem and fentanyl in particular. He says the FBI is working to get the drugs off the streets something that’s not proving easy to do.

“When it comes to the fentanyl problem it is by any measure an epidemic and I don’t use that term lightly. It’s not just in West Virginia but throughout the country, and it requires a multi disciplinary response. On the FBI end, we are focused on how we can best contribute to what is a team fight.”

Wray says West Virginia has the most drug-related deaths in the nation and with the drug problems comes violent crimes. Wray says this is something that is becoming a growing issue nationwide.

He says he’s working with law enforcement from all over the state to stay in front of the threat.

“Violent crime is something that is unfortunately on the rise really all over the country. Violence and drugs often go hand in hand as many people know. A lot of the threats that parts of the country are experiencing in terms of violent crime West Virginia is experiencing too.”

