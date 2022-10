BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4.

He talked about how the Morgantown Utility Board started and where it currently stands.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.