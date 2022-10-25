Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown

(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2.

Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m.

After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel to Clarksburg to hold another community conversation at the Harrison County Senior Center at 2 p.m.

Gov. Justice plans to talk about his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax and his opposition to Amendment 2.

Babydog will be with Gov. Justice at both conversations.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
Jose Benitez Chacon
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
First at 4 Forum: Huey Mack and Bob Tennell
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
RSV cases on the rise in West Virginia
The FBI center in Clarksburg got a special visitor today. It was the FBI Director himself.
FBI Director visits FBI Center in Clarksburg
Three from NCWV nominated for service academies
rsv
RSV cases on the rise in Nation and Mountain State