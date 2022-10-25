Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2.

Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m.

After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel to Clarksburg to hold another community conversation at the Harrison County Senior Center at 2 p.m.

Gov. Justice plans to talk about his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax and his opposition to Amendment 2.

Babydog will be with Gov. Justice at both conversations.

